Brokerages Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price at $15.94

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST remained flat at $$9.55 during trading on Monday. 601,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,954. The Honest has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

