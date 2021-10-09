Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,090.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,420,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,312,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,369,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,283,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,192,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

