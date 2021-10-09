Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $100.53. 1,745,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,766. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

