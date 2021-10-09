AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 2,990,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

