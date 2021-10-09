-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. 320,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.01.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

