Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.75. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,647. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. First Community has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

