Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $295.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.03 million and the highest is $296.40 million. Masimo posted sales of $278.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.53. The stock had a trading volume of 106,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,876. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

