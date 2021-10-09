Kineko Hits One Day Volume of $112,406.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Kineko has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $112,406.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

