Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SGBAF remained flat at $$8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

