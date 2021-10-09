Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $$8.88 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.29.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

