FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock remained flat at $$22.80 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 844,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.