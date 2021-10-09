Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

