Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

VZ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,384,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342,213. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

