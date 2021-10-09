Resolute Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 263,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,990,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,116,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

