$1.51 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

