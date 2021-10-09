CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Tops $370,644.45

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $370,644.45 and approximately $4,648.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.66 or 0.00088396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.