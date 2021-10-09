Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $568,163.95 and $31,563.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00111051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.