4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0220 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $48,744.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00230820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012188 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

