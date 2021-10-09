Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Baidu by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $673,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.09. 3,664,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.11 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

