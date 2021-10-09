Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:PHR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.76. 95,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,368 shares of company stock worth $12,804,059. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Phreesia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

