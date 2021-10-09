Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $142.67. 243,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

