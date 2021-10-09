Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,530. The company has a market cap of $949.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

