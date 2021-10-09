Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.