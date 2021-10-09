Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 305.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ARTL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,667. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

