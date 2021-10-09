New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. 1,703,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,038. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

