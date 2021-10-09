Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

