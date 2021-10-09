Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,421 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $42,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $98.85. 1,064,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

