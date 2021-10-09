Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases 2,360 Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MXE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

