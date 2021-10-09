Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 2,589 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.04. 1,477,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,660. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

