Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 292,989 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $714,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,262,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,249,000 after buying an additional 61,049 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 176.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,388,000 after buying an additional 181,920 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.99 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

