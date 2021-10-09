Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.79 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.28 or 0.00015031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

