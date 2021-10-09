DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of DIC traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €15.01 ($17.66). 25,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €15.30 and its 200-day moving average is €14.98. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

