FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $140.84. 130,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,781. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $139.67.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

