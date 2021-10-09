Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 436,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.