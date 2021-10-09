ClearBridge Investments Ltd Takes $61.97 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,527,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,968,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 2.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,408. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

