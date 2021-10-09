Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

SPG stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. 1,714,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,366. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

