Washington University Invests $3.66 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Washington University acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.3% of Washington University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,593,979 shares of company stock valued at $154,283,743 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,890. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

