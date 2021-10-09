Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New $351,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.39. The stock had a trading volume of 268,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $259.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.37. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

