Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 40.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

VCTR traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.