Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,736 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Perficient by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $120.88. 176,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,603. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $124.71.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

