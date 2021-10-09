Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $230.27. 3,735,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $448.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

