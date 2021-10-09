ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. 489,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

