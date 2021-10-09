Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 693,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

