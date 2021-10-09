Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.80. 73,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.68. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $189.92 and a 12-month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

