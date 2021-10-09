Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 5.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.54. 450,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,678. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

