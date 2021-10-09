Arrow Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 335,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. Clarivate makes up 6.4% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 2,949,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,989. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.