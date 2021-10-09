iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

