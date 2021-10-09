Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,567 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

