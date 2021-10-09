$170.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $170.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $110.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 162,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

