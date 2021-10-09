The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GYM shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.