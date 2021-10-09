The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GYM shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

Shares of LON GYM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.65.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

